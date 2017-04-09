UFC 210 Bonuses: Charles Oliveira Banks $50k

UFC 210 went down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, and what a night of fights it was.

Aside from the controversial finish to the highly anticipated middleweight bout between Chris Weidman and Gegard Mousasi, and a surprising retirement from Anthony Johnson after his loss to Daniel Cormier, four other fighters took home an extra $50k for their performances today.

Gregor Gillespie took home Performance Of The Night honors after his 21-second knockout of Andre Holbrook to close out the UFC Fight Pass prelims. Former featherweight contender Charles Oliveira made quite the statement when he submitted longtime 155-pounder Will Brooks in the first round. Both men were awarded $50,000 for their efforts.

The FS1 preliminary bout between Shane Burgos and Charles Rosa took home Fight Of The Night honors. After a highly competitive bout Burgos was able to close the fight in the third round. Both fighters took home an extra $50,000 for their performances.