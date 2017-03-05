UFC 209 Reebok Fighter Payouts: Tyron Woodley & Stephen Thompson Top List

UFC 209 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC 209 took place on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. There will be three preliminary bouts airing on UFC Fight Pass at 6:30 p.m. ET while the rest of the prelims will air on FOX Sports 1 8 p.m. ET. The main card will feature five bouts and will air on PPV (pay-per-view) at 10 p.m. ET.

A UFC Welterweight Championship rematch between current champion Tyron Woodley and five-time kickboxing world champion Stephen Thompson will headline this event. Rashad Evans vs. Daniel Kelly in a middleweight bout served as the co-main event. Rounding out the main card is Lando Vannata vs. David Teymur in a lightweight bout, Amanda Cooper vs. Cynthia Calvillo in a strawweight bout and Alistair Overeem vs. Mark Hunt in a heavyweight bout.

The full payouts are lst here:

Tyron Woodley: $40,000 def. Stephen Thompson: $30,000

David Teymur: $2,500 def. Lando Vannata: $2,500

Daniel Kelly: $5,000 def. Rashad Evans: $20,000

Cynthia Calvillo: $2,500 def. Amanda Cooper: $2,500

Alistair Overeem: $10,000 def. Mark Hunt: $10,000

Marcin Tybura: $2,500 def. Luis Henrique: $2,500

Darren Elkins: $15,000 def. Mirsad Bektic: $2,500

Iuri Alcantara: $10,000 def. Luke Sanders: $2,500

Mark Godbeer: $2,500 def. Daniel Spitz: $2,500

Tyson Pedro: $2,500 def. Paul Craig: $2,500

Albert Morales: $2,500 def. Andre Soukhamthath: $2,500