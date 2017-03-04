UFC 209 Preliminary Card Live Results

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Saturday, March 4th, 2017) will come from in the form of UFC 209. Headlining the card are Stephen Thomson and Tyron Woodley, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the preliminary section of the card.

Here are the results:

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)

Heavyweight: Marcin Tybura vs. Luis Henrique

Featherweight: Darren Elkins vs. Mirsad Bektic

Bantamweight: Iuri Alcantara vs. Luke Sanders

Heavyweight: Daniel Spitz vs. Mark Godbeer

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/7 p.m. ET)

Light Heavyweight: Paul Craig vs. Tyson Pedro

Bantamweight: Albert Morales vs. Andre Soukhamthath