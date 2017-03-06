UFC 209 Medical Suspensions: Stephen Thompson Avoids Long Sit

With every decision comes a consequence and for those fighters who took part in battle at UFC 209, it’s their time to faces those consequences in the form of medical suspensions. The Nevada Athletic Commission released the suspensions on Monday, and some of the more notable suspensions include Darren Elkins being suspended until 04/19 with no contact until 04/04 due to lacerations on right eyebrow and bridge of the nose and Rashad Evans being suspended until 04/04, no contact until 03/26. Mark Hunt was suspended until 04/19, no contact until 04/04.

Stephen Thompson, who lost to Tyron Woodley in their welterweight title fight in the main event, will now be required to sit out 30 days due to damage sustained during the bout while Woodley did not receive a suspension. Here are the entire medical suspensions:

Mark Godbeer: Must have right hand x-rayed, if positive then requires orthopedic clearance or no contest until 09/01; minimum suspension and no contest until 04/04, no contact until 03/26

Tyson Pedro: Must have right hand x-rayed, if positive then requires orthopedic clearance or no contest until 09/01; minimum suspension until 04/04, no contact until 03/26 due to tongue laceration and left eye swelling

Luke Sanders: Must have left hand x-rayed, if positive then requires orthopedic clearance or no contest until 09/01; minimum suspension and no contact until 04/19

Luis Henrique: Suspended until 05/04, minimum suspension and no contest until 04/19, no contact until 04/04 due to multiple lacerations (left eyelid and left eyebrow)

Paul Craig: Suspended until 05/04, no contact until 09/16 due to TMJ injury

David Teymur: Suspended until 04/19, no contact until 04/04

Mark Hunt: Suspended until 04/19, no contact until 04/04

Darren Elkins: Suspended until 04/19, no contact until 04/04 due to lacerations on right eyebrow and bridge of nose

Mirsad Bektic: Suspended until 04/19, no contact until 04/04

Stephen Thompson: Suspended until 04/04, no contact until 03/26 due to multiple lacerations (middle of forehead, above and under left eye)

Rashad Evans: Suspended until 04/04, no contact until 03/26

Lando Vannata: Suspended until 04/04, no contact until 03/26 due to right cheek laceration

Iuri Alcantara: Suspensed until 04/04, no contact until 03/26 due to left ear laceration and 3rd and 4th knuckle

Daniel Spitz: Must have follow-up MRI in one year, due date: 02/27/2018