UFC 209 Embedded Episode 4

UFC 209 is two days away and the fourth episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, lightweight title contender Khabib Nurmagomedov meets one of his heroes, legendary boxer Mike Tyson. Middleweight Rashad Evans recounts one of his own encounters with Tyson – and does a convincing impression of him. Welterweight title challenger Stephen Thompson trains to keep himself focused. All of the event’s big names, including welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and lightweight title contender Tony Ferguson, perform for fans at open workouts.

You can watch it here: