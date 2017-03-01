UFC 209 Embedded Episode 3

UFC 209 is a couple of days away and the third episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, welterweight title contender Stephen Thompson makes the media rounds in New York City. Interim lightweight title contender Khabib Nurmagomedov receives active release therapy before hitting the same gym where later that day, his opponent Tony Ferguson puts in time. Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley visits his renovated St. Louis facility for a final training session before leaving town. In Las Vegas, the athletes checking in get some surprise entertainment from a magician, but one fighter isn’t buying the hype.

You can watch it here: