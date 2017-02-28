UFC 209 Embedded Episode 2

UFC 209 is a couple of days away and the second episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, interim lightweight title contender Khabib Nurmagomedov is motivated to win a championship and follow in the footsteps of his training partners Cain Velasquez, Luke Rockhold and Daniel Cormier.

Tony Ferguson leaves his wife and child in the hotel room to take a nighttime run through Las Vegas. Welterweight title challenger Stephen Thompson relaxes with a game of Frisbee golf, while champion Tyron Woodley juggles media duties to promote the fight.

You can watch the full episode right here: