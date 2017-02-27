UFC 209 Embedded Episode 1

UFC 209 is less than a week away and the first episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, interim lightweight title contender Khabib Nurmagomedov is surprised after training by some fans, and promises them he will soon be the UFC’s first Muslim champion. His opponent Tony Ferguson does freestyle training outdoors, then recovers with an ice bath. Welterweight Stephen Thompson pushes his cardio in preparation for his title rematch, then unsuccessfully tries to resist a slice of pizza. And welterweight champion Tyron Woodley watches his son carry out the family tradition of winning big.

You can watch it here: