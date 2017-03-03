Following a day wraught with all-out chaos and disappointment at the cancellation of the built-up Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson interim lightweight championship co-main event at tomorrow’s (Sat., March 4, 2017) UFC 209 from Las Vegas, the show still had to go on with the ceremonial weigh-ins.

Obviously the anticipated co-headliner, which many believed to be the real main event, was gone, yet Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson will still headline an event full of solid action from top to bottom. The fighters faced off at the T-Mobile Arena tonight.

Check out the UFC 209 ceremonial weigh-in video right here: