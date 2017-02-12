UFC 208 Reebok Fighter Payouts: Germaine De Randamie & Holly Holm Lead Pack

UFC 208 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC 208 took place on February 11, 2017, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The UFC Fight Pass prelims started at 6:30 p.m. ET while the FOX Sports 1 prelims started at 8 p.m. ET. The main card kicked off on PPV at 10 p.m. ET.

The event was headlined by the inaugural UFC Women’s Featherweight Championship bout between former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie. Anderson Silva vs. Derek Brunson in a middleweight bout served as the co-main event. Rounding out the main card was Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza vs. Tim Boetsch in a middleweight bout, Glover Teixeira vs. Jared Cannonier in a light heavyweight bout and Dustin Poirier vs. Jim Miller in a lightweight bout.

The full payouts include:

Germaine de Randamie: $30,000 def. Holly Holm: $30,000

Anderson Silva: $20,000 def. Derek Brunson: $10,000

Ronaldo Souza: $10,000 def. Tim Boetsch: $20,000

Glover Teixeira: $10,000 def. Jared Cannonier: $2,500

Dustin Poirier: $15,000 def. Jim Miller: $20,000

Belal Muhammad: $2,500 def. Randy Brown: $2,500

Wilson Reis: $5,000 def. Ulka Sasaki: $2,500

Islam Makhachev: $2,500 def. Nik Lentz: $15,000

Rick Glenn: $2,500 def. Phillipe Nover: $5,000

Ryan LaFlare: $5,000 def. Roan Carneiro: $5,000