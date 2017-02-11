UFC 208 Preliminary Card Live Results

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Saturday, February 11th, 2017) will come in the form of UFC 208. Headlining the card are Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the preliminary section of the card.

Here are the results:

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 8 p.m. ET)

Welterweight: Belal Muhammad vs. Randy Brown

Flyweight: Wilson Reis vs. Ulka Sasaki

Lightweight: Nik Lentz vs. Islam Makhachev

Featherweight: Phillipe Nover vs. Rick Glenn

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 7 p.m. ET)

Welterweight: Ryan LaFlare vs. Roan Carneiro