UFC 208 Medical Suspensions: Holm & De Randamie Avoid Long Stints

With every decision comes a consequence and for those fighters who took part in battle at UFC 208, it’s their time to faces those consequences in the form of medical suspensions.

Some of the more notable suspensions include Germaine de Randamie being suspended for 30 days and Holly Holm being suspended for 45 days. Anderson Silva was suspended for 30 days. Here are the entire medical suspensions:

Germaine de Randamie: suspended a minimum 30 days pending commission clearance

Holly Holm: suspended a minimum 45 days pending commission clearance

Anderson Silva: suspended 30 days

Derek Brunson: suspended 7 days

Ronaldo Souza: suspended 7 days

Tim Boetsch: suspended 7 days

Glover Teixeira: suspended 7 days

Jared Cannonier: suspended 7 days

Dustin Poirier: suspended indefinitely pending commission clearance

Jim Miller: suspended a minimum 30 days pending commission clearance

Randy Brown: suspended 7 days

Belal Muhammad: suspended 7 days

Wilson Reis: suspended 7 days

Ulka Sasaki: suspended 7 days

Nik Lentz: suspended a minimum 30 days pending commission clearance

Islam Makhachev: suspended a minimum 30 days pending commission clearance

Ryan LaFlare: suspended 30 days

Roan Carneiro: suspended a minimum 30 days pending commission clearance

Rick Glenn: suspended a minimum of 45 days pending commission clearance

UFC 208 took place on February 11, 2017, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The UFC Fight Pass prelims started at 6:30 p.m. ET while the FOX Sports 1 prelims started at 8 p.m. ET. The main card kicked off on PPV at 10 p.m. ET.