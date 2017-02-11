UFC 208 Embedded Episode 6

UFC 208 goes down tonight and the sixth episode of UFC 208 Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, the athletes make their way to Kings Theatre in Brooklyn for the ceremonial weigh-in. Featherweight title contenders Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie compare footwear backstage. The fighters all face off against their opponents, with staredowns previewing the matchups of Holm vs. de Randamie; Anderson Silva vs. Derek Brunson and Jacare Souza vs. Tim Boetsch.

You can watch it here: