UFC 208 Embedded Episode 4

UFC 208 is a day away and the fourth episode of UFC 208 Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, featherweight title contender Holly Holm demonstrates her skills to the morning talk show audience. Opponent Germaine de Randamie embraces her moment in the spotlight and gets a photo with middleweight great Anderson Silva at media day. Derek Brunson braces to compete against his favorite fighter in the Octagon. A lighthearted Silva goes about his fight week and teases teammate Jacare Souza, then it’s back to business for the fighters in the workout rooms.

You can watch it here: