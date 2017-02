UFC 208 is a few days away and the third episode of UFC 208 Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, former middleweight champion Anderson Silva gets fitted for a mouthpiece. Featherweight title contenders Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie arrive in Brooklyn and acclimate to the city. Silva’s opponent Derek Brunson stays focused in a busy workout room, while Silva shares style and psychology tips with light heavyweight Glover Teixeira

You can watch it here: