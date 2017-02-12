UFC 208 Bonuses: Only ‘Performance Of The Night’ Goes To Jacare

UFC 208 went down tonight (Saturday, February 11, 2017) from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The slate was headlined by what turned out to be two controversial bouts. Germaine de Randamie twice punched Holly Holm after the bell without receiving a point deduction. She wound up winning a close decision, claiming the inaugural women’s featherweight strap and sending Holm to her third straight loss in the process. And Anderson Silva won a close unanimous decision in the co-headliner despite 19 of the 24 media scorecards tracked by MMADecisions.com having it for his opponent, Derek Brunson.

None of the top four fighters would receive bonuses. The event featured only one finish on the entire card, a first-round kimura by Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza. The Brazilian took home the lone $50,000 Performance of the Night check for dispatching Tim Boetsch in quick and impressive fashion.

The Fight of the Night was almost decided before the event even began. All-action lightweights Dustin Poirier and Jim Miller delivered on expectations, and then some. Leg kicks from Miller badly damaged Poirier’s lead leg, but the Louisianan stayed in Miller’s face with power punches all night long. Poirier also tested the tricky Miller guard on a couple of occasions, but mostly it was the slugfest the matchmakers had in mind when they booked it. Poirier’s power and volume made the difference, as he emerged with a unanimous decision, though he could barely stand afterward. Both men pocketed an extra $50,000 for their efforts.

