Updated UFC 207 Fight Card, Start Times & How To Watch

Rounding out a wild year for MMA is the blockbuster UFC 207 on December 30. Taking place in the mecca of the world’s largest MMA promotion, UFC 207 will be hosted by Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlining the monster card is a women’s bantamweight title fight that has everybody talking. Amanda Nunes will look to defend the belt that was wrapped around her opponent’s waist for over three years. Ronda Rousey returns in the hopes of overcoming her sole career loss, after being smashed by Holly Holm last year.

Shutting out the media for her long-awaited comeback, questions both about her ability against Nunes, and her mental readiness have been tensely debated. Men’s bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz will take on yet another Team Alpha Male standout in the form of Cody Garbrandt. ‘No Love’ faces ‘The Dominator’ as the UFC 207 co-main event. Their fierce rivalry and elite skills could make this one a FOTN scrap between Cruz and Garbrandt.

Is She Back?

Originally meant to feature a heavyweight rematch betwee Cain Velasquez and Fabricio Werdum, UFC 207 did take a big knock this weekend. That said, the card still has plenty of star power and potential. Arguably the biggest talking point is still Rousey vs. Nunes. Is she back? Guess we’ll find out very soon.

Full UFC 207 fight card, start times and how to watch, courtesy of MMAMania.com:

Event: UFC 207 “Nunes vs. Rousey”

Date: Fri., Dec. 30, 2016

Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Broadcast: Pay-Per-View (PPV)

UFC 207 PPV Main Event:

135 lbs.: UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey

UFC 207 PPV Main Card (10 p.m. ET):

135 lbs.: Bantamweight Champion Dominick Cruz vs. Cody Garbrandt

265 lbs.: Cain Velasquez vs. Fabricio Werdum cancelled

135 lbs.: T.J. Dillashaw vs. John Lineker

125 lbs.: Ray Borg vs. Louis Smolka

UFC 207 “Prelims” Undercard on FOX Sports (8 p.m. ET):

170 lbs.: Johny Hendricks vs. Neil Magny

170 lbs.: Tarec Saffiedine vs. Dong Hyun Kim

185 lbs.: Marvin Vettori vs. Antonio Carlos Jr.

170 lbs.: Mike Pyle vs. Alex Garcia

UFC 207 “Prelims” Undercard on UFC Fight Pass (7 p.m. ET):

170 lbs.: Tim Means vs. Alex Oliveira

170 lbs.: Brandon Thatch vs. Niko Price