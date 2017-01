UFC 207 is firmly in the rear view now, but we are still being treated to new footage. The blockbuster pay-per-view went down on December 30, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Watch the UFC 207 ‘Thrill & Agony’ preview. During this emotional segment, we see tears from Cody Garbrandt after his riveting win over Dominick Cruz. Also check out coach Edmond Tarverdyan’s distraught cage-side moment as Ronda Rousey gets knocked out.