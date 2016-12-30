UFC 207 Salaries: Ronda Rousey Earns Staggering Sum

The NSAC released the salaries for UFC 207 before the event started on Friday night (December 30th) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and some of the top tier fighters were paid good.

The event was headlined by UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship bout between Amanda Nunes, who was paid $100,000 for showing up, and Ronda Rousey, who was paid $3 million flat.

A UFC Bantamweight Championship bout between Dominick Cruz, who was paid $100,000 for showing up, and Cody Garbrandt, who earned $200,000 flat, co-headlined the event. Rounding out the main card was T.J. Dillashaw ($100,000) vs. John Lineker ($43,000) in a bantamweight bout, Dong Hyun Kim ($67,000) vs. Tarec Saffiedine ($40,000) in a welterweight bout and Ray Borg ($18,000) vs. Louis Smolka (Tarec Saffiedine) in a flyweight bout.

The full payouts include:

Champ Amanda Nunes: $100,000 (eligible for $100,000 win bonus) vs. Ronda Rousey: $3 million (not eligible for win bonus)

Champ Dominick Cruz: $350,000 (not eligible for win bonus) vs. Cody Garbrandt: $200,000 (not eligible for win bonus)

T.J. Dillashaw: $100,000 (eligible for $100,000 win bonus) vs. John Lineker: $43,000 (eligible for $43,000 win bonus)

Dong Hyun Kim: $67,000 (eligible for $67,000 win bonus) vs. Tarec Saffiedine: $40,000 (eligible for $40,000 win bonus)

Ray Borg: $18,000 (eligible for $18,000 win bonus) vs. Louis Smolka: $32,000 (eligible for $32,000 win bonus)

Johny Hendricks: $100,000 (eligible for $100,000 win bonus) vs. Neil Magny: $47,000 (eligible for $47,000 win bonus)

Antonio Carlos Junior: $21,000 (eligible for $21,000 win bonus) vs. Marvin Vettori: $12,000 (eligible for $12,000 win bonus)

Alex Garcia: $18,000 (eligible for $18,000 win bonus) vs. Mike Pyle: $55,000 (eligible for $55,000 win bonus)

Niko Price: $12,000 (eligible for $12,000 win bonus) vs. Brandon Thatch: $22,000 (eligible for $22,000 win bonus)

Tim Means: $35,000 (eligible for $35,000 win bonus) vs. Alex Oliveira: $28,000 (eligible for $28,000 win bonus)