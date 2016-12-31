UFC 207 Reebok Fighter Payouts: Amanda Nunes & Dominick Cruz Lead Pack

UFC 207 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.
The event was headlined by UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship bout between current champion Amanda Nunes and former champion Ronda Rousey. A UFC Bantamweight Championship bout between former champion Dominick Cruz and current champion Cody Garbrandt co-headlined the event. Rounding out the main card was T.J. Dillashaw vs. John Lineker in a bantamweight bout, Dong Hyun Kim vs. Tarec Saffiedine in a welterweight bout and Ray Borg vs. Louis Smolka in a flyweight bout.
The full payouts include:
Amanda Nunes: $40,000 def. Ronda Rousey: $30,000
Cody Garbrandt: $30,000 def. Dominick Cruz: $40,000
T.J. Dillashaw: $10,000 def. John Lineker: $10,000
Dong Hyun Kim: $15,000 def. Tarec Saffiedine: $5,000
Ray Borg: $5,000 def. Louis Smolka: $5,000
Neil Magny: $15,000 def. Johny Hendricks: $15,000
Antonio Carlos Junior: $5,000 def. Marvin Vettori: $2,500
Alex Garcia: $5,000 def. Mike Pyle: $15,000
Niko Price: $2,500 def. Brandon Thatch: $5,000
Tim Means: $10,000 fought to a no contest with Alex Oliveira: $5,000