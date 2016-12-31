UFC 207 Reebok Fighter Payouts: Amanda Nunes & Dominick Cruz Lead Pack

UFC 207 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

The event was headlined by UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship bout between current champion Amanda Nunes and former champion Ronda Rousey. A UFC Bantamweight Championship bout between former champion Dominick Cruz and current champion Cody Garbrandt co-headlined the event. Rounding out the main card was T.J. Dillashaw vs. John Lineker in a bantamweight bout, Dong Hyun Kim vs. Tarec Saffiedine in a welterweight bout and Ray Borg vs. Louis Smolka in a flyweight bout.

The full payouts include:

Amanda Nunes: $40,000 def. Ronda Rousey: $30,000

Cody Garbrandt: $30,000 def. Dominick Cruz: $40,000

T.J. Dillashaw: $10,000 def. John Lineker: $10,000

Dong Hyun Kim: $15,000 def. Tarec Saffiedine: $5,000

Ray Borg: $5,000 def. Louis Smolka: $5,000

Neil Magny: $15,000 def. Johny Hendricks: $15,000

Antonio Carlos Junior: $5,000 def. Marvin Vettori: $2,500

Alex Garcia: $5,000 def. Mike Pyle: $15,000

Niko Price: $2,500 def. Brandon Thatch: $5,000

Tim Means: $10,000 fought to a no contest with Alex Oliveira: $5,000