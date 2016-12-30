UFC 207 Preliminary Card Live Results

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Friday, December 30th, 2016) will come in the form of UFC 207. Headlining the card are Ronda Rousey and Amanda Nunes, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the preliminary section of the card.

Johny Hendricks vs. Neil Magny in welterweight bout closes the preliminary card on FOX Sports 1.

Antonio Carlos Junior and Marvin Vettori is next in a middleweight bout

Alex Garcia and Mike Pyle met in a welterweight bout. Garcia caught him with a big body kick then took him down and got guard. Pyle scrambled to his feet with under three minutes to go. Garcia lands a huge right hand and Pyle went to sleep. This one is over.

Niko Price vs. Brandon Thatch in a welterweight bout opened the FOX Sports 1 preliminary bouts. Thatch threw a lot of leg kicks early in the round. Price clinched with him while landing some knees that ultimately set up the takedown and is in half guard. Price locked in the arm triangle and got the submission win. This was Price’s UFC debut.

Opening the UFC Fight Pass prelims was Tim Means vs. Alex Oliveira in a welterweight bout. Means opening up the first round with leg kicks and lands some nice strikes in a brief exchange in the pocket. Means with great takedown defense and reverses it to end up on top in half guard. Oliveira with a nice counter strike that set up a spinning body kick dropped Means. However, Means got back to his feet and clinches with him up against the fence. Oliveira was bleeding from his nose and took him down with under three minutes to go. Means scrambled, got to his feet and took Oliveira down with under two minutes to go. Means got guard and worked him with strikes. Oliveira got up and Means landed some knees that are technically illegal because Oliveira was down. January 1st that would be legal. Doctors check on Oliveira. On the replay, it shows that it was actually a legal shot. Marc Ratner is saying that the knee was indeed legal, due to Oliveira only having one knee down and no hands on the mat. It was announced that its a no contest.

