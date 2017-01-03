UFC 207 Medical Suspensions: Ronda Rousey & Dominick Cruz Out 45 Days

With every decision comes a consequence and for those fighters who took part in battle at UFC 207, it’s their time to faces those consequences in the form of medical suspensions.

The event was headlined by UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship bout between current champion Amanda Nunes and former champion Ronda Rousey. A UFC Bantamweight Championship bout between Dominick Cruz and current champion Cody Garbrandt co-headlined the event. Rounding out the main card was T.J. Dillashaw vs. John Lineker in a bantamweight bout, Dong Hyun Kim vs. Tarec Saffiedine in a welterweight bout and Ray Borg vs. Louis Smolka in a flyweight bout.

Some of the more notable suspensions include Rousey being suspended for 45-days after being knocked out by Nunes and Cruz also being suspended for 45 days after getting beat up during his five-round war with Garbrandt.

Here are the entire medical suspensions:

Ronda Rousey: suspended 45 days with no contact during training for 30 days for precautionary reasons

Cody Garbrandt: suspended 30 days with no contact during training for 21 days for precautionary reasons

Dominick Cruz: suspended 45 days with no contact during training for 30 days due to a left-eyebrow laceration

John Lineker: suspended 180 days until his broken jaw is cleared by a doctor; regardless, suspended 30 days with no contact during training for 21 days for precautionary reasons

Ray Borg: suspended 180 days until his left ankle is cleared by a doctor; regardless, suspended 30 days with no contact during training for 21 days for precautionary reasons

Louis Smolka: suspended 30 days due to lacerations near both eyes

Johny Hendricks: suspended 45 days with no contact during training for 30 days due to a scalp laceration

Marvin Vettori: suspended 21 days with no contact during training for 14 days for precautionary reasons

Mike Pyle: suspended 60 days with no contact during training for 45 days for precautionary reasons

Niko Price: suspended 180 days until his right major toe is cleared by a doctor; regardless, suspended 30 days with no contact during training for 21 days for precautionary reasons

Alex Oliveira: suspended 180 days until his broken nose is cleared by a doctor; regardless, suspended 60 days with no contact during training for 45 days for precautionary reasons