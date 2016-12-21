UFC 207 Main Card Bout Scrapped

The injury bug has bitten the main card of UFC 207, which takes place in just over a week. Maryna Moroz (8-1) was supposed to fight Jessica Andrade (15-5) in the opening bout of the event’s main card. However, Moroz had to pull out of the fight due to an injury. While the UFC attempted to get a replacement for Moroz to fight Andrade at the event, their attempts were unsuccessful.

Instead, the UFC has finalized the card once again, and a flyweight bout between Louis Smolka (11-2) and Ray Borg (9-2) will kick off the main card. This fight was originally supposed to be the headliner of the prelims. Now, Johny Hendricks vs. Neil Magny will be the main event of the undercard.

UFC 207 takes place on December 30th at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The prelims will air on UFC Fight Pass and FOX Sports 1 while the main card will air on pay-per-view. This event will be headlined by the return of Ronda Rousey taking on newly-crowned women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes. Dominick Cruz vs. Cody Garbrandt for the bantamweight title will be the co-main event. Here is the updated lineup for the event:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey – for women’s bantamweight title

Champ Dominick Cruz vs. Cody Garbrandt – for bantamweight title

Cain Velasquez vs. Fabricio Werdum

T.J. Dillashaw vs. John Lineker

Ray Borg vs. Louis Smolka

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 8 p.m. ET)

Johny Hendricks vs. Neil Magny

Dong Hyun Kim vs. Tarec Saffiedine

Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Marvin Vettori

Alex Garcia vs. Mike Pyle



PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 7 p.m. ET)

Tim Means vs. Alex Oliveira

Niko Price vs. Brandon Thatch