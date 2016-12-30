UFC 207 Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

UFC 207 is here folks, and tonight (Friday December 30, 206) is the night we get to witness the return of ‘Rowdy’ Ronda Rousey, as she takes on UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes. Rousey hasn’t seen Octagon action since suffering her first career loss to Holly Holm over a year ago, and Nunes has been running the show at 135 pounds ever since.

In our co-main event the men’s bantamweight title will be on the line, as longtime 135-pound king Dominick Cruz takes on the young-and-hungry challenging knockout artist Cody ‘No Love’ Garbrandt.

You don’t want to miss tonight’s card ladies and gentlemen, and you can check out the full fight card, start time, and different ways to watch the pay-per-view (PPV) here below:

Event: UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey

Date: Fri., Dec. 30, 2016

Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Broadcast: Pay-Per-View (PPV)

Main Card (10 PM ET, PPV)

Women’s bantamweight title bout: (C) Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey

Bantamweight title bout: (C) Dominick Cruz vs. Cody Garbrandt

Bantamweight bout: T.J. Dillashaw vs. John Lineker

Welterweight bout: Dong Hyun Kim vs. Tarec Saffiedine

Catchweight bout (129.5 pounds): Ray Borg vs. Louis Smolka **Borg missed weight**

Preliminary Card (8 PM ET, FS1)

Catchweight bout (173.5 pounds): Johny Hendricks vs. Neil Magny **Hendricks missed weight***

Welterweight bout: Alex Garcia vs. Mike Pyle

Middleweight bout: Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Marvin Vettori

Welterweight bout: Niko Price vs. Brandon Thatch

Preliminary Card (7:30 PM ET, UFC Fight Pass)

Welterweight bout: Tim Means vs. Alex Oliveira