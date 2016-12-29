UFC 207 Embedded Episode 4

UFC 207 is a day away and the fourth episode of UFC 207 Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, champion Amanda Nunes enjoys attention from fans and reporters as excitement builds for her title fight against Ronda Rousey. Bantamweight TJ Dillashaw braces for his bout against John Lineker and says hello to flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson. Current bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz and his dog Dojo stay busy on a shopping expedition before the human half of the pair begins cutting weight. Cruz’ opponent Cody Garbrandt reveals a fingernail injury, while Nunes and girlfriend Nina Ansaroff try their hands at golf. Then a televised interview between two opponents turns nasty with one fighter storming off set

You can watch it here: