UFC 207 Embedded Episode 3

UFC 207 is just two days away and the third episode of UFC 207 Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes happily gets her official fight week duties underway. Bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz packs for his trip to Las Vegas, where challenger Cody Garbrandt visits a chiropractor. Fellow bantamweight TJ Dillashaw — a former teammate of Garbrandt and former opponent of Cruz — also arrives in town with that weight division’s belt on his mind.

You can watch it here: