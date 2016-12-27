UFC 207 Embedded Episode 2

UFC 207 is a few days away and the second episode of UFC 207 Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz enjoys a sushi feast before doing some last-minute shopping. Opponent Cody Garbrandt spends his holiday at a meal hosted by mentor Urijah Faber. Already in Las Vegas, women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes celebrates with laughter and laundry. And former women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey arrives at the hotel to begin her first fight week in over a year.

You can watch it here: