UFC 207 Embedded Episode 1

UFC 207 is less than a week away and the first episode of UFC 207 Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, bantamweight title challenger Cody Garbrandt gets a new outfit for his trip to Vegas, while reigning champ Dominick Cruz gets one for his dog. Women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes and girlfriend Nina Ansaroff shop for a Christmas tree for their hotel room. All of the athletes boost their bodies and confidence in the gym as they ready for fight week.

You can watch it here: