UFC 207 Does Over One Million PPV Buys

UFC 207 was rather odd, to say the least in the build up to the event. Going into the event, the UFC hyped the return of former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey in all of the ads leading into the event and didn’t put a lot of attention on current champion Amanda Nunes.

The biggest question going into the event was if Rousey would be able to recover from her devastating loss to Holly Holm back in November 2015 and reclaim her dominance as a fighter that she once had. There’s no question that she is a pioneer of the women’s division and was the main reason that UFC President Dana White even let women fight in the UFC.

The event also had to battle the fact that it was held on a Friday night, which traditionally does not do so hot for the UFC on PPV (pay-per-view). However, with all of the odds stacked against the UFC, the event drew well on PPV. MMA Supremacy (via Forbes) is reporting that the event did an estimated 1.1 million buys, which is quite good and is where Rousey left off as a draw on PPV before taking her one-year vacation.

The UFC attempted to load up the card as in the co-main event saw bantamweight championship bout between former champion Dominick Cruz and current champ Cody Garbrandt, which was a great fight and saw the changing of the guard when Garbrandt picked up the decision victory.

In the end, Rousey, who has been a good draw for the promotion, went out not necessarily on top, but as a pay-per-view draw. It’s being speculated that this is her last fight but time will tell if that is true.