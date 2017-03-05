Tyron Woodley Wins Controversial Decision To Retain Title At UFC 209

Tyron Woodley (17-3-1) did just enough to retain his championship against Stephen Thompson (13-2-1).

The stage was set for the main event of UFC 209. Reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title holder Woodley defended his belt once again against Thompson. The title rematch was held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night (March 4).

Like their first encounter, Woodley found his back near the fence to begin the rematch. Woodley moved forward, but got hit with a front kick to the body. Both men were a bit tentative to start things. “The Chosen One” blocked a high kick. The fans got restless quickly. Woodley himself went high for a kick. Thompson moved in with a combination.

A leg kick counter was there for Woodley. Not much action happened and play-by-play commentator Jon Anik said there were six significant strikes landed combined after the first round was through.

To open the second round, “Wonderboy” landed a kick to the body. Woodley found the target with his punch to the body. Again not much action was taking place inside the Octagon. Woodley landed a right hand. A small cut formed on Thompson’s face. A front leg side kick landed for Thompson. Like the first round, there was not a whole lot of action although an argument could be made that Thompson won the first two rounds.

In the third round, Woodley switched it up with a takedown attempt. He completed the takedown. “The Chosen One” landed some left hands with Thompson’s arm trapped underneath his back. “Wonderboy” got up and ate a knee to the body. Thompson reversed the position, but they broke free.

Thompson had his high kick blocked. “Wonderboy” threw out his jab. A side kick to the body was there for Thompson. A straight left hand to the body connected for Thompson. Woodley landed a right hand over the top. Thompson landed a punch to the body. “Wonderboy” landed a left hook towards the end of the round.

The fourth round, which is championship territory, was underway. Woodley pressed forward with punches. Thompson kept avoiding putting himself in danger. Thompson threw a spinning wheel kick. He went high with a kick, but it was blocked.

“Wonderboy” landed a kick to the body. The crowd was none too pleased with the fight at this point. Thompson threw out a head kick. Woodley threw a body kick of his own. The round ended to a chorus of boos.

The final round began and Woodley looked significantly more aggressive. Thompson kept his opponent at bay with a side kick to the body. “The Chosen One” moved forward, but was kicked to the body again. Woodley had no answer for Thompson’s stand-up.

Thompson landed a kick to the leg. Woodley moved forward and knocked Thompson down. He threw uppercuts and hooks. “Wonderboy” was wobbled, but he survived to the final horn.

The score totals were read and two of the three judges gave the fight to Woodley. The other judge scored it a draw.

Final Result: Tyron Woodley def. Stephen Thompson via majority decision (48-47, 47-47, 48-47)