Tyron Woodley vs. Demian Maia Set For UFC 214

UFC 214, which is set to take place on July 29, 2017 from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, has received a third title fight.

On tonight’s (June 28, 2017) edition of UFC Tonight on FOX Sports 1, UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley confirmed that he will be defending his 170-pound title against red hot top contender Demian Maia on the card.

After brutally knocking out Robbie Lawler to become the welterweight champion last July at UFC 201, Woodley battled Stephen Thompson for 10 rounds in back-to-back fights. The two fought to a majority draw in an instant classic at UFC 205 last November before Woodley took home a decision victory in the rematch at UFC 209 this past March.

Maia, on the other hand, has won an incredible seven straight, with three of those victories coming by way of submission. During his winning streak, Maia has picked up victories over notable fighters like Neil Magny, Gunnar Nelson, Matt Brown Carlos Condit and most recently Jorge Masvidal.

UFC 214 is currently set to be headlined by a light heavyweight title fight, as champion Daniel Cormier and returning former champion Jon Jones will run it back for a second time. Cris Cyborg and Tonya Evinger are also slated to do battle on the card for the vacant UFC featherweight title.