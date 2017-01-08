Tyron Woodley Says Wonderboy Doesn’t Deserve Title Rematch

After months of speculation, Tyron Woodley’s first title defense was confirmed for UFC 205. Taking on Stephen Thompson in co-main event, plenty of attention and pressure was on the champion to perform. The pay-per-view card was the first to be held in New York since UFC 7 in 1995. Although not the debut for the promotion in the state, it was their first time in New York City. Following criticisms from fans over allegedly ‘ducking’ Thompson, Woodley put on a great showing in the co-main event. The card was a complete success, and up there in the major talking points was Woodley & Thompson’s thrilling battle.

Eventually there was no clear winner between the champion and challenger, and the bout was scored a draw. Both men were quick to discuss a rematch after the fact, and UFC president Dana White was keen on the idea. Since that time, though, a lot has happened. ‘The Chosen One’ has talked about fighting Conor McGregor, Nick Diaz, and has even agreed to fight Michael Bisping.

Change of Heart

Although Dana White essentially confirmed the rematch, and Woodley vs. Thompson 2 was looking almost certain, ‘The Chosen One’ is not so sure. Discussing his potential next opponent with MMAJunkie.com, the current champion says ‘Wonderboy’s’ victory at UFC 205 was not the question:

“If you notice, ‘Wonderboy’ is arguing for a rematch because people weren’t 100 percent decisive on whether I won or it was a draw,” Woodley said. “It’s never been a question of whether or not he won. The only question was, was it a draw or did I win? So with those details, how the hell do you feel obligated and entitled to a rematch?” “I’m not running from the guy,” he said. “He’s a tough fighter.”

Conor, Nick or Maia

“All these fights are important to me and my career. It just when I take these fights and what time. It has to make sense for me on when I take these fights. I will fight all these guys. But it might make sense for me to fight Michael Bisping before I fight ‘Wonderboy.’ It might make sense for me to fight (Nick) Diaz at UFC 209 instead of Demian Maia. It’s just a scheduling and timing deal.”

Although Woodley says he’s willing to fight Bisping, it’s debatable as to how marketable this bout is compared to McGregor, Diaz or perhaps even Thompson. Money fights are the craze right now, so where does Tyron Woodley’s potential next opponent fit in?