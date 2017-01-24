Tyron Woodley Says The UFC Has Contacted Him About Racism Comments

During the UFC 205 co-main event, a lot of questions were answered about Tyron Woodley. The apparent misconception about him being able to go five rounds was vanquished, for a start. Also answered emphatically was his ability to deal with a diverse pressure striker such as Stephen Thompson. Perhaps fuelled by his performance against Rory MacDonald, Woodley’s perceived chances against ‘Wonderboy’ weren’t great according to some fans. What’s happened in the time since has kept Woodley in the headlines, and able to get what he feels is a very important message heard.

Since winning the UFC welterweight title against Robbie Lawler, Tyron Woodley has found himself in a powerful position. Able to have his voice heard on a global scale, ‘The Chosen One’ has been raising some sensitive issues. Pointing out problems which he feels are buoyed by racism and prejudice in the UFC, ‘T-Wood’ has gone where nobody, especially not a champion, has ever delved before. Obviously his claims were met with a frenzy of debates, and so Woodley has tried to clarify his comments in his latest interview.

The Sensitive Issue

Speaking with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Woodley touches on his reasons for speaking up about racism and prejudice in MMA:

“It was never convenient, it was never comfortable, never the right time. Same thing with any other freedom fighter. Martin Luther King. I’m not comparing myself — because I know some people are gonna take this to left field — I’m not comparing myself to the great Muhammad Ali or Martin Luther King, what I’m telling you is that at that time they did not know they were going to be Martin Luther King and Muhammad Ali. They did not know that they were going to be figures that did so much outside of their field to impact change. They did it because it was right.” “What is our platform for? Is it for me to make all this money and showboat and talk about how great I am, or is it to speak to a large group of people all at once, knowing that everybody won’t receive it, but the fact that some will?”

Support From The UFC

Further explaining his comments, Woodley says that not everybody will understand. Although his former and next opponent Thompson may not see it, ‘The Chosen One’ says the UFC is supporting him:

“He won’t understand it, he won’t get it. Because it’s not him. … That does not mean it does not exist. I think what we have is, is individuals who have not participated and individuals who have not done it themselves. Since they have not, they feel like it’s not happening.” “If you look at the history of our sport, not just our sport, the history of the American culture. Certain things are subliminally racist that people don’t understand are racist,” “If it wasn’t a problem and if it wasn’t a current situation that exists in the sport, why would my promoter be contacting me on how to solve the problem? Now, hats off to them, because they didn’t have to do that.”

Thoughts

Currently set to rematch ‘Wonderboy’ at UFC 209, Woodley certainly has a lot on his plate right now. Their first bout was a thrilling draw, and showed the fighting spirit of both men. Taking on a new cause outside the octagon fences, will Woodley’s crusade lead him to legendary status?