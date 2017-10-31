Tyron Woodley Says He’s Fighting Winner Of GSP-Bisping

Former UFC welterweight kingpin Georges St-Pierre is set to make his return to the Octagon this weekend (Sat. November 4, 2017) when he makes his debut at 185 pounds and challenges division champion Michael Bisping.

While St-Pierre has been away from the cage it has been Tyron Woodley who has solidified himself as the new king at 170 pounds. Rather than return to challenge “The Chosen One” for his old throne, St-Pierre has opted to instead take on Bisping for a shot at being one of the few fighters in MMA history who have won two titles in different weight classes in the UFC.

When news first broke of St-Pierre’s return to fighting; Woodley campaigned hard for a shot at “Rush” inside the Octagon but was denied that opportunity after his performance against Demian Maia in which he let off little to no offense, en-route to a unanimous decision title defense. The mega-fight was instead given to Michael Bisping who will get his chance to pull off a major upset over the Canadian phenom in Madison Square Garden.

Recently Woodley made an appearance on the Anik and Florian Podcast and discussed what his next move would be after defending his title for the second consecutive time. “T-Wood” claimed that he will be moving up to 185 pounds to challenge the winner of Bisping vs. St-Pierre, which would prove to be a very interesting fight indeed (quotes via MMA Mania):