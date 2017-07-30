Tyron Woodley Says He Injured Shoulder In Second Round Of UFC 214 Fight

In the co-main event of last night’s (July 29, 2017) UFC 214 from Anaheim, California, welterweight champion Tyron Woodley successfully defended his 170-pound title for the third consecutive time with a unanimous decision victory over the previously surging Demian Maia.

While Woodley clearly won the fight, his performance didn’t do much to impress the fans, nor did it do much to impress UFC President Dana White, who criticized the fight and Woodley after the event.

Due to Maia’s decorated jiu-jitsu background, Woodley obviously wanted to keep the fight off of the canvas, and he continuously shrugged off Maia’s takedown attempts. On the feet, Woodley landed some big shots, although some felt as if he could’ve used his power and explosiveness to put the Brazilian away earlier.

Either way, Woodley discussed his performance with Megan Olivi after the fight, saying that he ‘liked the performance’. He also said that he hurt his shoulder in the second round, which limited the use of his patented right hand strike.

Check out the full interview below:

