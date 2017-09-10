Tyron Woodley Reacts To RDA’s Title Shot Talk

Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos made quite a statement last night (Sat. September 9, 2017) when he made quick work of Neil Magny at the UFC 215 pay-per-view (PPV), as the Brazilian campaigns for a shot at Tyron Woodley’s welterweight title.

Woodley served as an analyst on FS1 for the fights and didn’t seem to take “RDA” too seriously after calling the champ out, joking about which belts he’d be willing to give to dos Anjos (quotes via MMA Junkie):

“Well, I’ve got a Gucci belt you can have,” Woodley said. “I’ve got a Louis Vuitton belt you can have, but the welterweight gold, the 14 pounds, brother – it’s going to be a long time before I give that up.”

Woodley admitted that dos Anjos’ performance against Magny was in impressive won, but doesn’t think it was quite enough to earn him a shot at the 170-pound title. With two more impressive welterweight victories under his belt, then “The Chosen One” will consider stepping into the Octagon against the Brazilian:

“I didn’t take (the callout) personally,” Woodley said. “All I’m saying is there are a lot of guys in my division. They always put them in front of me, and everyone thinks they have the solution to beat me. But I think I’m the most well-rounded fighter. I punch the hardest in the UFC of all the fighters. And he’s a great fighter. He’s a former world champion. I do think one or two more fights in the division, with a great performance like he had this evening, we will see him on the other side of the octagon. At that point, we’ll be ready to roll.”

In the meantime, Woodley also expressed interest in jumping up to his fellow FS1 analyst Michael Bisping’s championship weight class of middleweight, possibly teasing a superfight between the pair (or Georges St-Pierre):