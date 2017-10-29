Home UFC Tyron Woodley Reacts To Covington’s Controversial Brazil Callout

Tyron Woodley Reacts To Covington's Controversial Brazil Callout

Michael Henken
In the co-main event of last night’s (Oct. 29, 2017) UFC Fight Night 119 from Brazil, Colby Covington established himself as a legitimate welterweight contender, scoring a decision victory over former title challenger Demian Maia.

After the fight, Covington once again elected to call out 170-pound champion Tyron Woodley, while also controversially insulting the Brazilian people, but “The Chosen One” wasn’t impressed with “Chaos”:

Covington has repeatedly taken shots at Woodley via social media, and although his win over Maia was a pivotal one, he’s likely a fight or two away from a title shot.

Woodley has been out of action since scoring a one-sided decision victory over Maia this past July at UFC 214. After the bout, he revealed that he had suffered an injury and would need some time off.

He’s next expected to take on the winner of the upcoming bout between Robbie Lawler and Rafael dos Anjos, which will take place on Dec. 16, 2017 in Winnipeg, Canada.

