Tyron Woodley Promises Beatdown For Wonderboy At UFC 209

Tyron Woodley will once again put his UFC welterweight title on the line in the main event of this weekend’s (Sat., March 4, 2017) UFC 209 from Las Vegas, Nevada, in a rematch with No. 1-ranked Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson.

The two first met last November in the co-main event of UFC 205 where they went back-and-forth for five rounds in an all-out war that resulted in a majority draw. Woodley walked away with the 170-pound strap, but he felt as if he had done enough to secure a convincing win.

In the rematch, “The Chosen One” is gunning for a finish:

“He’s going to have to deal with my power. He’s going to have to deal with fighting in the pocket. He’s going to have to deal with my wrestling. He’s going to have to deal with my clinch. I don’t think he’s going to run around, and I’ll finish him this time. I need to go and close a chapter, put a stamp on it, and get him out of there. It’s go time now,” Woodley said during a UFC 209 promotional video.

Not only is Woodley looking for a finish, but the champion also appears to be interested in putting a serious beating on “Wonderboy”:

“I’m going to whoop ‘Wonderboy’ in the way that he will never ask to fight me again. I’m going to shut up every hater. I’m going to show that I’m the No. 1 welterweight on the planet earth. March 4th, I’m going to go out there and I’m going to beat ‘Wonderboy’ down so bad he’s going to wish he never stepped in the Octagon. He survived the last fight, he didn’t hurt me,” he said.

How do you see the rematch playing out?