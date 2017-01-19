Tyron Woodley: I’m Worst Treated UFC Champion Because Of Skin Color

Tyron Woodley’s road to UFC glory started back in February 2013. Knocking out Jay Heiron with a brutal flurry of punches, the former Strikeforce title challenger arrived in style. Although he’d go on to mixed results in his next four fights, ‘The Chosen One’ would score some big scalps. Victories over Carlos Condit, Kelvin Gastelum and Dong Hyun Kim led to Woodley’s first title fight. Facing Robbie Lawler at UFC 201, ‘T-Wood’ came of age with a thunderous trademark KO. As the belt was placed in Woodley’s possession, a bout with Stephen Thompson was quickly talked about.

Although the top ranked contender, ‘Wonderboy’ getting a title shot was uncertain, at first. Woodley was eyeing fights with Georges St-Pierre & Nick Diaz, following the current trend of ‘money fights.’ This had some MMA fans irate, and Woodley discussed the racism he’d been subjected to over social media. Taking it a step further before the eventually scheduled Thompson fight, Woodley all-out claimed the UFC & fans of MMA were racist, and pointing out double standards. Following their thrilling bout at UFC 205, Woodley and Thompson will dance again, and the tune from ‘The Chosen One’ is much the same.

Woodley’s Latest Comments

Appearing during an interview session with ESPN, Tyron Woodley said he’s the ‘worst treated UFC champion’ because of his complexion. Ahead of the rematch at UFC 209, the debate is getting very tense:

“Let’s put the cards on the table,” Woodley said. “Real is real. If I was a different complexion, I think people and fans would treat me a different way. Demetrious Johnson, African-American male, completely a Tasmanian devil. Why don’t he have the big endorsements? Why isn’t he making the most money?” “The second [former light heavyweight champion] Jon Jones slips on a banana peel — granted, he’s his own worst enemy — but they can’t wait to throw him under the bus. I can point out clear facts that no other champion has been treated like me. I’m not saying (the UFC) supports him more, but (Thompson) sure as heck has some fans that cross the line quite a bit of the time, which is not him. I’m not saying that’s him. I do respect him.”

Continued…

“People don’t like to hear it, but it’s the culture of our sport. We’re dealing with a different set of rules. The UFC fans in general, we go through niches, we go through genres of people we like to fight. This is a genre where they want to see a clean-cut guy like (Thompson) doing a razzle-dazzle, super flashy fighting. Before then, it was guys that would fight to the death. Some people say that’s race in sport. The second I bring up race in sport, I’m immediately race baiting,” “Going into (the first) fight, I feel like Wonderboy was promoted as he was the champion. I’m the champion. I knocked out the baddest welterweight in the world (Robbie Lawler) in record breaking time. And I don’t get the respect that I deserve. So with that said, don’t have him walk out with American flag like I’m from a different country. Don’t have him paraded around. Don’t have everything revolved around him.”

Thoughts?