Tyron Woodley: I Changed My Mind, I Want Michael Bisping’s Belt

Unbeaten in his last four outings, UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley last fought to a draw against Stephen Thompson. The bout with ‘Wonderboy’ at UFC 205 was an instant classic. Given the close nature of their November 12 war, Woodley and Thompson were expected to go again in the near future. Obviously nothing is that simple in the UFC, and talks of multiple other fights have already emerged. During the days after his win over Thompson, Woodley was pondering a title defense against Conor McGregor.

Claiming he’d fight McGregor in his native Ireland, ‘The Chosen One’ was open to giving ‘The Notorious’ a crack at the 170-pound belt. Emerging out of the blue last night was a video of Woodley and middleweight champion Michael Bisping. They agreed to a catchweight bout at 180 pounds, shaking hands during the brief clip.

Woodley Changes His Mind

Perhaps sensing the somewhat pointless nature of two champions fighting for no belt, Woodley has called for a middleweight title fight. Here’s what ‘The Chose One’ posted on Instagram this morning:

@danawhite can we get this signed already!? I can’t listen to this prick more than a minute! And I changed my mind @mikebisping I want your belt! @ufc#ufc

With a stream of viable contenders at middleweight, and Woodley’s unfinished business with Thompson, does anyone want to see this fight?

Bisping

Current 185-pound boss Michael Bisping had a breakthrough 2016. His win over Anderson Silva in February led to a short notice rematch against Luke Rockhold. Overcoming the odds, ‘The Count’ avenged his loss with a riveting KO over ‘Rocky’ at UFC 199. Claiming the belt from his rival, Bisping would go on to defend against another old foe in Dan Henderson. There are many fighters, including Rockhold, Jacare Souza and Yoel Romero who would probably be very upset should Woodley jump the queue.