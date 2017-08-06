Tyron Woodley: Georges St-Pierre Needs To Admit Why He’s Really Returning To UFC

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is clearly not happy about getting a bout with former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre pulled from his grasp.

UFC President Dana White has gone back and forth with who will fight “GSP” in his return bout. At first, the UFC announced earlier this year that UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping would fight GSP. However, due to injuries to both fighters, the UFC pulled the bout.

White then came out and stated that Woodley would get to fight St-Pierre. That bout got nixed due to Woodley’s bad performance in his successful title defense over Demian Maia at UFC 214. Now, Bisping will get the fight with St-Pierre at UFC 217. Woodley doesn’t believe that the competitive itch made GSP want to return to the world famous Octagon.

Woodley came out and stated on his podcast recently that St-Pierre didn’t return to fight top welterweights or have another title reign but rather to take big fights that would most certainly earn him big paydays.

“I knew what he was coming back for,” Woodley explained Saturday on The Morning Wood Show (transcript courtesy of MMA Fighting). “I knew he wasn’t coming back to do another run and do what he has already done, he already has a name engraved on the record books. He’s coming back because he said, ‘Hey you know what … Jon Jones, Conor, Ronda Rousey and all these fighters are making all this money, so I want to get in on some of this money.’ “What George St-Pierre needs to do is just to be honest. You’re not back in this sport to take on the welterweights, prove that you’re back and that the king is back, you’re not back for that, man. You’re here for super fights, you’re here to make a lot of money because you helped build the business model for pay-per-view and there’s no shame in that, but just be real.”

UFC 217 is set to take place on Saturday, November 4th in New York at Madison Square Garden. The UFC will be adding more bouts to this card and it will likely be stacked.