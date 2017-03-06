Tyron Woodley Explains Pressure Of Being Champion

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley successfully defended his title this past weekend (March 4, 2017) with a majority decision win over Stephen Thompson in their rematch. The bout, however, was a lackluster fight at best, and Woodley has certainly felt the criticism from fans.

In addition to the criticism, it appears as if Woodley has begun to feel the pressure of being a champion after his first title defense, and he recently opened up regarding the topic:

“When I talk about carrying my shield and going into battle, and I think about all the distractions, all the ways out, all the people that want to see me lose, it’s a lot of pressure,” Woodley said at the UFC 209 post-fight press conference. “People don’t understand that – you think you got (the belt) and your life is changed. To be honest, my life was a little bit better before I had the belt.”

Woodley hasn’t received the same love from fans as other champions have in the past, but he also hasn’t been afraid to open up his mouth regarding controversial topics. As a champion, “The Chosen One” feels as if he has a duty, which is why the pressure is weighing so heavily on him:

“I just think that it’s a lot of pressure as a champion,” Woodley said. “You’ve got to separate yourself. You want to be the best in the world. You want to wear the gold. It comes with a lot. It comes with a lot on your platter. It comes with a lot of expectations, a lot of obligations. And I feel at a certain level you have a duty, and I feel like part of the time my duty is to, you know, be honest, and if I see something that’s incorrect, speak on it. “If I see something that’s right, congratulate that as well. And in our society, everyone doesn’t like to hear the truth all the time. And when you speak the truth sometimes, people are either sensitive or insensitive and, as we all know, I see all you guys quiet, don’t want to ask me the wrong questions. Sometimes I get a little bit of a bad rep for just speaking up on things I think are true.”

What are your thoughts on Woodley as a fighter and as a champion?