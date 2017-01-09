Tyron Woodley Confirms UFC 209 Rematch With Stephen Thompson

UFC welterweight champion Tyron ‘The Chosen One’ Woodley has finally broken his silence on who his next opponent will be, revealing the news today (Monday, January 9, 2016) on his podcast The Morning Wood Show.

Woodley stated that he’s been contemplating who he wants to step into the Octagon with next these past few months, as he has had a plethora of options available to him to choose from:

“I’ve been trying to see to see who my next opponent is going to be,” Woodley said. “Either go up to fight Bisping or defend my belt whether it’s Maia, whether it’s Nick Diaz, whether it’s a rematch or whatever. I was kinda torn between opponents. It’s a great opportunity, it’s great that I’m in a position that so many people want to fight me or fight for the belt, I was kinda torn on what makes the most sense.”

The 170-pound champ would go on to state that No. 1-ranked UFC welterweight Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson’s recent comments have gotten under his skin, as he went on social media claiming that he’s waiting on Woodley to sign the bout agreement after posting a picture of the fight contract:

“Obviously we talk about this all the time, all these guys are someone I want to fight, but who’s the one that makes the most sense to fight right now? Then here recently last night I started seeing some stuff on Twitter. Wonderwoman, I want to call him Wonder- you-know-what,” Woodley said. “I saw Wonderboy ‘campaigning’ online like a childish women, showing a bout agreement saying ‘I’m waiting on you.’ “He had plenty of opportunities to say something, he saw the buzz between me and Bisping, so he wanted to try and get involved. It kind of annoyed me, it kind of annoyed me because it’s not what a fighter would do. Especially because it’s not a fighter who clearly was never in controversy of winning the fight, the only controversy was if I won the fight or if it was a draw. I don’t like the over-entitlement that Mrs. Wonderboy is displaying right now, it kind of got under my skin.”

Woodley then revealed that Thompson’s actions upset him so much, that he’s decided to sign on the dotted line to throw-down with ‘Wonderboy’ once again on March 4th from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas at UFC 209:

“He got under my skin so much that I said ‘I’m just gonna go ahead and fight this dude.’ he got under my skin that bad that I don’t even care about the ration, the money, what fight makes most sense. You need to be careful what you ask for. Wonderboy, you want it? Come get it. You wanna fight? You wanna get done worst than what you did the first time? Some people gotta be real careful — “

What are your thoughts on Woodley finally agreeing to rematch Thompson at UFC 209? Who do you think takes it the second time around?

UFC 209 goes down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 4, 2017.