Tyron Woodley Blasts Stephen Thompson, Threatens To Fight Demian Maia Instead

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley defended his belt against the No. 1 contender Stephen Thompson back on November 12th at UFC 205 and the two fighters had a great fight. It was a back and forth affair. However, the judges couldn’t pick a winner, and it was ruled a majority draw. Following the fight, UFC President Dana White stated that a rematch between the two fighters seemed likely.

Now, negations for a rematch is ongoing, and it’s been reported that the UFC wants to book the rematch at the upcoming UFC 209 event. There is one problem, and that’s Woodley, who has been actively campaigning for other fights besides a Thompson rematch. He stated that he would like to fight former Strikeforce champion Nick Diaz, UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor, and most recently, UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping. As a response, Thompson recently called the champion out on Twitter, revealing that the UFC offered him a fight contract with Woodley on Dec. 20 and that he signed his contract but is waiting on Woodley to make the fight official by signing his own contract.

This led to a Twitter war between the two.

@TWooodley I've been on that boffa joke since high school ???????? — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) January 9, 2017

@WonderboyMMA ???????????????? You also been on Boffa since I beat you Nov. 12, 2016! @WonderboyMMA — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) January 9, 2017

@TWooodley Looks like both our arms are raised. I wouldn't call that a win. It's fine if ur scared. I wouldn't fight me twice either! — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) January 9, 2017

@ConMcCoy11 @WonderboyMMA @TheNotoriousMMA He had 5round to take it. Barely lived through 1 and 4 — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) January 9, 2017

@TWooodley You're telling me you left that fight satisfied? Is that the face of a happy man? Looks like you left something out there… — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) January 9, 2017

@WonderboyMMA Im tellin u ur lucky it was a draw. The controversy was weather u lost, draw, or they should have stopped it yet ur "Entitled" 2 a rematch???? — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) January 9, 2017

@TWooodley Not an entitled bone in my body. A contract 2 fight you was given to me w/o asking. I signed it. You didn't. I'll see you #ufc209 — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) January 9, 2017

@WonderboyMMA @WonderboyMMA BRUH! Obviously I punched you 2 hard in that fight! You are overly entitled & delusional maybe I'll give @demianmaia the shot pic.twitter.com/UT0S75a4Jb — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) January 9, 2017

@bjpenndotcom @WonderboyMMA How? Going to learn 20yrs of wrestling in a camp, gain a brown belt in BJJ, & gain explosiveness that took a lifetime? Plus I outstruck him???? — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) January 9, 2017

These two are going to have to figure out a deal because the PPV event is only eight weeks away as it takes place on March 4th in Las Vegas, Nevada.