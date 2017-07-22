Twitter Reacts To Chris Weidman’s Electric Submission Win In Long Island

UFC on Fox 25 went down from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York tonight (Saturday, July 22, 2017). The show was headlined by a middleweight clash between contenders Kelvin Gastelum and former champion Chris Weidman.

Weidman was able to halt his three-fight losing streak in rousing, come-from-behind fashion with an arm-triangle choke finish in the third. After controlling most of the first round with kicks and takedowns, Gastelum dropped the former middleweight king with a flush left hand at the very end of the round. Weidman surged back in the second frame, though, utilizing takedowns, a kimura attempt, and near back-takes to even the scorecards. He picked up where he left off in the third, cinching up the fight-ending choke as Gastelum fought to keep Weidman off his back.

The co-main event pit two hard-nosed featherweight wrestlers against each other. The back and forth fight saw plenty of takedowns, scrambles, and wild striking exchanges. Bermudez was thought to hold most of the advantages going in, but it was Elkins who was able to score several key takedowns in the opening frame. The second round was extremely close and turned out to be the decisive round, as Bermudez came out very aggressive and soundly took the third. In the end, “The Damage” was awarded a split decision victory. It was Elkins’ fifth straight win and his second straight as a big underdog.

See how MMA Twitter reacted to these exciting battles below:

