Twitter Reacts To UFC on FOX 23

UFC on FOX 23 has wrapped up and what a night it was.
The stunning night of fights featured the emergence of a new featherweight star, the solidification of the hype behind the newest heavyweight division’s prospect, a bump in the road for one of the sport’s biggest stars, and a shocking ending to the night’s main event.
You can check out the mixed martial arts (MMA) world’s reaction to tonight’s epic fight card from Denver here:
Ngannou executed the same punch that Arlovski has used to KO a few guys in the octagon. #UFCDenver
— Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) January 29, 2017
If Francis Ngannou gets a top-5 opponent next, I ain't gonna mad. Ben Rothwell, perhaps?
— Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) January 29, 2017
Worth noting MMA is still illegal in France. Having someone like Ngannou do this well can be a huge development in opening some doors there.
— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 29, 2017
Get the popcorn out. Donald Cerrone vs. Jorge Masvidal up next. Cerrone could tie Michael Bisping for most wins (20) in UFC history here.
— Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) January 29, 2017
So excited for this match up. Masvidal's counter-striking is excellent, but Cowboy is on a roll and he's fighting at home… #UFCDenver
— Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) January 29, 2017
Gotta go with the cowboy. Hes on a run right now.
— Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) January 29, 2017
This is the scrap I've been waiting for. Can't wait to see Cowboy and Masvidal get to RUCKUS.
— Duane Finley (@DuaneFinleyMMA) January 29, 2017
Whoa. Anderson-Bisping stuff right there.
— John Morgan (@MMAjunkieJohn) January 29, 2017
WOOOOOW
— Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) January 29, 2017
Stop it.
— Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) January 29, 2017
Cerrone could've finished the fight but the bell rung. Silva Bisping esk finish there#UFCDenver
— LowKickMMA.com (@LowKick_MMA) January 29, 2017
Confusion … Cerrone saved by the bell. Looked like Herb stepped in before the bell sounded. Fight was over … we'll see R2 though.
— Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) January 29, 2017
WOW! Cerrone has zero idea where he's at right now
— Duane Finley (@DuaneFinleyMMA) January 29, 2017
Wow. Donald Cerrone saved by the buzzer! He was knocked down and I thought the fight was over. Unbelievable. #UFCDenver
— Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) January 29, 2017
Think that should have been stopped. Looked like Herb stepped in before the horn sounded. At least based on the sound on my TV#UFCDenver
— Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) January 29, 2017
Oh my. Masvidal knocks Cerrone down. He's rocked, looked out … but the round ends. I thought Masvidal had him.
— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 29, 2017
"Listen to me, you are not losing in Denver," Greg Jackson tells Cerrone in between rounds.
— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 29, 2017
WOOOOW
— Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) January 29, 2017
Valentina Shevchenko catches Julianna Pena in an armbar from off her back in the second round. What a win!
— Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) January 29, 2017
Wow. Valentina Shevchenko taps out Julianna Peña via armbar in the second round. I didn't see that coming. Woah. #UFCDenver
— Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) January 29, 2017
Statement made! Valentina Shevchenko taps out Julianna Pena with an armbar!#UFCDenver
— Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) January 29, 2017
Who out there picked Shevchenko by armbar?? What a crazy game.
— Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) January 29, 2017
Wow!!! Didn't see that coming! @ufc
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) January 29, 2017
The bullet with the submission!!!! Remaaaaattttttcccchhhhhh!!!! @BulletValentina
— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) January 29, 2017
And just like that, it's Nunes-Shevchenko 2. Or is it Holm (if she wins) – Shevchenko 2? Interesting times. (I vote for the Nunes rematch.)
— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 29, 2017