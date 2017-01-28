Twitter Reacts To UFC on FOX 23

UFC on FOX 23 has wrapped up and what a night it was.

The stunning night of fights featured the emergence of a new featherweight star, the solidification of the hype behind the newest heavyweight division’s prospect, a bump in the road for one of the sport’s biggest stars, and a shocking ending to the night’s main event.

You can check out the mixed martial arts (MMA) world’s reaction to tonight’s epic fight card from Denver here:

Ngannou executed the same punch that Arlovski has used to KO a few guys in the octagon. #UFCDenver — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) January 29, 2017

If Francis Ngannou gets a top-5 opponent next, I ain't gonna mad. Ben Rothwell, perhaps? — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) January 29, 2017

Worth noting MMA is still illegal in France. Having someone like Ngannou do this well can be a huge development in opening some doors there. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 29, 2017

Get the popcorn out. Donald Cerrone vs. Jorge Masvidal up next. Cerrone could tie Michael Bisping for most wins (20) in UFC history here. — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) January 29, 2017

So excited for this match up. Masvidal's counter-striking is excellent, but Cowboy is on a roll and he's fighting at home… #UFCDenver — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) January 29, 2017

Gotta go with the cowboy. Hes on a run right now. — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) January 29, 2017

This is the scrap I've been waiting for. Can't wait to see Cowboy and Masvidal get to RUCKUS. — Duane Finley (@DuaneFinleyMMA) January 29, 2017

Whoa. Anderson-Bisping stuff right there. — John Morgan (@MMAjunkieJohn) January 29, 2017

WOOOOOW — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) January 29, 2017

Stop it. — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) January 29, 2017

Cerrone could've finished the fight but the bell rung. Silva Bisping esk finish there#UFCDenver — LowKickMMA.com (@LowKick_MMA) January 29, 2017

Confusion … Cerrone saved by the bell. Looked like Herb stepped in before the bell sounded. Fight was over … we'll see R2 though. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) January 29, 2017

WOW! Cerrone has zero idea where he's at right now — Duane Finley (@DuaneFinleyMMA) January 29, 2017

Wow. Donald Cerrone saved by the buzzer! He was knocked down and I thought the fight was over. Unbelievable. #UFCDenver — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) January 29, 2017

Think that should have been stopped. Looked like Herb stepped in before the horn sounded. At least based on the sound on my TV#UFCDenver — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) January 29, 2017

Oh my. Masvidal knocks Cerrone down. He's rocked, looked out … but the round ends. I thought Masvidal had him. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 29, 2017

"Listen to me, you are not losing in Denver," Greg Jackson tells Cerrone in between rounds. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 29, 2017

WOOOOW — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) January 29, 2017

Valentina Shevchenko catches Julianna Pena in an armbar from off her back in the second round. What a win! — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) January 29, 2017

Wow. Valentina Shevchenko taps out Julianna Peña via armbar in the second round. I didn't see that coming. Woah. #UFCDenver — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) January 29, 2017

Statement made! Valentina Shevchenko taps out Julianna Pena with an armbar!#UFCDenver — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) January 29, 2017

Who out there picked Shevchenko by armbar?? What a crazy game. — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) January 29, 2017

The bullet with the submission!!!! Remaaaaattttttcccchhhhhh!!!! @BulletValentina — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) January 29, 2017