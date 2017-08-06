Home UFC Twitter Reacts To UFC Mexico

Twitter Reacts To UFC Mexico

Josh Stillman
Photo by Miguel Tovar for USA TODAY Sports

UFC Fight Night 114 went down tonight (Saturday, August 5, 2017) from the Arena Cuidad de Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico. Exciting flyweight contenders headlined the FS1 Fight Night, as Sergio Pettis and Brandon Moreno went to battle opposite each other.

The fight went the full five rounds, unlike most of the card, which tied the record for the most first-round finishes in UFC history with a mind-blowing seven.

The younger Pettis had to survive a hairy first round that saw him taken down off a caught kick by “The Assassin Baby” and get his back taken. Moreno spent about half of round one latched to Pettis’ back with a body triangle, fishing for the rear-naked choke. But Pettis would fend him off and survive to see a second frame. From there, Pettis technical mastery and greater output won out. He was particularly dominant in round three, where he landed several clean head kicks and crackling counter right hands. Pettis was awarded with a unanimous decision for his impressive performance.

The co-main event saw an exciting scrap between action-minded strawweights Alexa Grasso and Randa Markos. Grasso used sharper striking and defense in rounds one and three, while Markos took the second with several takedowns from caught kicks. The first and third rounds were close, but the native Mexican took home the split decision victory for her work.

See how MMA Twitter reacted to these exciting battles:

