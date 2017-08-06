Twitter Reacts To UFC Mexico

UFC Fight Night 114 went down tonight (Saturday, August 5, 2017) from the Arena Cuidad de Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico. Exciting flyweight contenders headlined the FS1 Fight Night, as Sergio Pettis and Brandon Moreno went to battle opposite each other.

The fight went the full five rounds, unlike most of the card, which tied the record for the most first-round finishes in UFC history with a mind-blowing seven.

The younger Pettis had to survive a hairy first round that saw him taken down off a caught kick by “The Assassin Baby” and get his back taken. Moreno spent about half of round one latched to Pettis’ back with a body triangle, fishing for the rear-naked choke. But Pettis would fend him off and survive to see a second frame. From there, Pettis technical mastery and greater output won out. He was particularly dominant in round three, where he landed several clean head kicks and crackling counter right hands. Pettis was awarded with a unanimous decision for his impressive performance.

The co-main event saw an exciting scrap between action-minded strawweights Alexa Grasso and Randa Markos. Grasso used sharper striking and defense in rounds one and three, while Markos took the second with several takedowns from caught kicks. The first and third rounds were close, but the native Mexican took home the split decision victory for her work.

See how MMA Twitter reacted to these exciting battles:

McLovin vs Pettis about to start too. — Anton Tabuena (@antontabuena) August 6, 2017

HIDE YA BABBYS, THEY BOUT TO GET ASSASSINED — Jessica Hudnall (@LegKickTKO) August 6, 2017

You come out to #Despacito you deserve to get knocked the fuck out #UFCMexicoCity — AlexSpartanNicholson (@spartanlife32) August 6, 2017

Not super encouraging for Pettis when the air horn is the only thing that can get Moreno off his back. — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) August 6, 2017

10-8. Pettis did almost nothing. — Suzanne Davis (@SoozieCuzie) August 6, 2017

That's as clear a 10-8 round for the Assassin Baby as you can get. #UFCMexico — Yellow Power Ranger (@Sugarhigh5me) August 6, 2017

Literally 1 takedown and taking the back with no damage is a 10-8? — Brett Appley (@BrettAppley) August 6, 2017

Moreno wide open on the feet leans heavily on agression and durability.. not real crafty or sharp — schwan humes (@blakjordanbreen) August 6, 2017

Don't sleep on the Pettis boys' ground games. — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) August 6, 2017

OH MAH GAWD that entry into the triangle by Pettis was ???????????? #UFCMexico — Yellow Power Ranger (@Sugarhigh5me) August 6, 2017

Moreno remind me Imanari. Side stance and try grapple. Jump kicks. Catch kicks. No Imanari Role but still. — Go Yamamoto (@shiroobi) August 6, 2017

The longer Moreno dips & shifts standing, the longer Pettis has to time a head kick. Sergio finding his rhythm & range… #UFCMexicoCity — Dan Tom (@TheMMAnalyst) August 6, 2017

Does Moreno always do that w his mouth? I've never seen someone do that. #UFCMexicoCity — Chas Skelly (@ChasSkelly) August 6, 2017

Pettis looked sharp in that round. Now he just has to not do the thing where he screws around and gives the fight away. — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) August 6, 2017

Both of the Pettis brothers do their best work when they pressure. When they hang back and try to be cute, they get in trouble. — Patrick Wyman (@Patrick_Wyman) August 6, 2017

I never thought Moreno was good. Mainly he's just been an opportunistic finisher. But still, I expected more from him here. Awful showing — Fury's Fight Picks (@FurysFightPicks) August 6, 2017

Haha! cartwheel kick at the 10-second clap. #UFCMexico — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) August 6, 2017

PRIDE rules? Clearcut Pettis win. Scoring under new criteria? Possibly 47-47 draw. What we'll get? Who the hell knows — Dave Doyle (@davedoylemma) August 6, 2017

48-46 Pettis for me. Very impressed with him tonight. We'll see what judges say. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 6, 2017

Waiting for some1 to say Moreno is getting tired so I can unleash my "Assassin Baby? More like The Gassin Baby" tweet so i can have all RTS. — Erl (@EarlMontclair) August 6, 2017

They go the distance! @SergioPettis looks confident for the decision! Who do you think takes the W? #UFCMexico pic.twitter.com/kC0340dr36 — UFC (@ufc) August 6, 2017

The thing that's largely gone unnoticed with Pettis in the last couple years is how much more mindful on defense he is than he used to be. — Zane Simon (@TheZaneSimon) August 6, 2017

Does #Markos take it or will #Grasso be able to get the victory? #UFCMexicoCity — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) August 6, 2017

Markos getting into the pocket and letting her hands fly. Grasso's defense is not great inside. — Connor Ruebusch (@BoxingBusch) August 6, 2017

This is fantastic — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) August 6, 2017

There's gotta be fine print in the UFC contract that obligates all strawweights to go for slow motion head and arm throws once a fight. — RJ Clifford (@RJcliffordMMA) August 6, 2017

Head and arm throws aren't a bad way to take fight to the mat but it's what happens after that which is the problem. #UFCMexicoCity — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) August 6, 2017

Though defending the patented WMMA head and arm throw is -technically- allowed, it is heavily frowned upon within the community — smoogy (@smoogymma) August 6, 2017

I always forget how much I like watching Randa Markos fight until she's in there. — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) August 6, 2017

That was fun! — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) August 6, 2017

I want to see the shit out of this fight! Hill vs. Grasso, make it happen! ???????????? https://t.co/yISgG4qoYz — Yellow Power Ranger (@Sugarhigh5me) August 6, 2017

BS. I've seen better Decisons on the show Snapped. #UFCMexico — MMA Roasted (@MMARoasted) August 6, 2017