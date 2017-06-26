Twitter Reacts To Controversial UFC Fight Night 112

UFC Fight Night 112 is in the books and what a night of fights it was.

The Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma played host to tonight’s epic night of fights, which featured UFC Hall Of Famer BJ Penn’s unsuccessful return to the Octagon, Johny Hendricks second round TKO fall to Tim Boetsch, and an extremely controversial first round submission win for Kevin Lee over Michael Chiesa.

Here’s how the fight world reacted to UFC Oklahoma City on Twitter:

BJ Penn is one of my all time favorite fighters. That being said, I don't ever need to see him fight again. #UFCOKC — Las Vegas Fight Shop (@LVFightShop) June 26, 2017

strange performance from BJ Penn tonight. 0 Takedown attempts and a nonexistent gas tank. — Mike Brown (@mikebrownmma) June 26, 2017

Wtf i like BJPENN too much I don't want to see this anymore he is a legend brutal watching that last round @ufc #UFCOKC — Truck Gordon (@TruckMMA_UFC) June 26, 2017

Please, just leave your gloves in the octagon. Please. I can't watch this anymore — #Dizz © (@TalkMMA) June 26, 2017

B.J. Penn is a legend who has much to teach the next generation of fighters, when he's ready to move on to his next mission. Maybe now? — Jeff Wagenheim (@jeffwagenheim) June 26, 2017

Not even a pair of rally tights can save BJ Penn from falling to 0-5. You know the old saying: "When the tights fail, it's time to bail." — Chad Dundas (@chaddundas) June 26, 2017

So wait: One of the judges gave BJ the first two rounds? That seems, um, wrong? — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) June 26, 2017

It’s very easy for us to just say, Please retire, BJ. But we’re watching a legend who just doesn’t believe he has options outside fighting. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 26, 2017

I gotta say Tim Boetsch wears that belly waaay better than Hendricks #UFCOklahoma — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) June 26, 2017

"Boetsch is the bigger man*" Visually, not technically… (188lbs) #UFCOKC — The Spartan (@EliasTheodorou) June 26, 2017

I like that Tim Boetsch is making a point to punish Johny Hendricks to the midsection after Hendricks missed weight. It's so literal! — Chad Dundas (@chaddundas) June 26, 2017

That’s it! Boetsch finishes Hendricks! Head kick started it. #UFCOKC — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) June 26, 2017

The Barbarian not fucking around tonight. #UFCOKC — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) June 26, 2017

Wow. What a performance by Tim Boetsch. Maybe one of the best performances of his career. — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) June 26, 2017

Tim Boetsch just headkicked Hendricks into another dimension. #UFCOKC — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) June 26, 2017

Bang bang — Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) June 26, 2017

That headkick! Sweet Lord. #UFCOKC — Las Vegas Fight Shop (@LVFightShop) June 26, 2017

So there it is. @TimBoetsch finishes Hendricks in round 2. #UFCOKC — Karyn Bryant (@KarynBryant) June 26, 2017

Tim Boetsch TKOs Johny Hendricks in the 2nd. OKC in stunned silence. This sport, man. Not kind. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 26, 2017

Boetsch slaughtered Hendricks from a headkick to punches, never count out The Barbarian. — Heidi Fang (@HeidiFang) June 26, 2017

Big TKO stoppage by Boetsch. Gutted for Hendricks to lose in OK. He's a hero there. — Gorgeous George (@MMAjunkieGeorge) June 26, 2017

Boetsch will now burn OKC to the ground and loot any gold they might have before invading the next village. #UFCOKC — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) June 26, 2017

Hendricks' fall from grace has come quickly. Was a legitimate top-10 P4P fighter a few years ago now he's getting knocked out by Tim Boetsch — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) June 26, 2017

Johny Hendricks is doner than Wanderlei Silva — Scott Harris (@ScottHarrisMMA) June 26, 2017

Incredibly odd now he stayed down on one hand and knee. Like he thought he was sparring or something. Strange. — Joe Lauzon (@JoeLauzon) June 26, 2017

Nice set-up. I'd like to see Hendricks back down at 170lbs but it think we will more likely see McGregor back at featherweight first! ???? — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) June 26, 2017

Man, that was a vicious head kick by boetsch. Beautiful technique and power. #UFCOKC — Tatiana Suarez (@TSPMMA115) June 26, 2017

Main event is upon us. Kevin Lee vs. Michael Chiesa is up next at #UFCOKC — Heidi Fang (@HeidiFang) June 26, 2017

Chiesa already took Lee's best shot.. at the weigh-in. 🙂 #UFCOKC — The Spartan (@EliasTheodorou) June 26, 2017

So, Chiesa's mom suddenly hits *Chiesa* with the chair & leaves in the back of a limo with Lee. Come on, guys, I've seen wrestling before. — Chad Dundas (@chaddundas) June 26, 2017

Oh noooooooooooooooooooo #UFCOKC — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) June 26, 2017

Oh no… — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) June 26, 2017

Lee's got a RNC in. Yamasaki stops the fight but I didn't see a tap… — Heidi Fang (@HeidiFang) June 26, 2017

Wait wait wait. What just happened? Did he go out or what? — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) June 26, 2017

NOOOOOOOOOOO! Fight wasn't over Mario!! Chiesa is PISSED, Lee gets the W. #UFCOKC — Karyn Bryant (@KarynBryant) June 26, 2017

Awful, awful stoppage by Mario Yamasaki. — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) June 26, 2017

Ahhhh shit. Hate to see that. #UFCOKC — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) June 26, 2017

WTF did Yamasaki just do?!?! JESUS MAN!! Not saying that choke wasn't on but BRO, LET US FIGHT!! #UFCOKC — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) June 26, 2017

He didn't call the illegal elbows and he stopped it early ???? bad calls ref #UFCOklahoma — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) June 26, 2017

Oh man. Yamasaki (who else?!?!?!) calls off the fight because he thought Chiesa was out or was gonna tap to a RNC. Unbelievable. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 26, 2017

Yamasaki wasn't going to be too late on that one. — Chuck Mindenhall (@ChuckMindenhall) June 26, 2017

Terrible stoppage. Never let Yamasaki referee a fight ever again.#UFCOKC — Wesley Riddle (@AllThatMMA) June 26, 2017

Damn!! That's horrible!! Cmon ref! — Michael Johnson (@FollowTheMenace) June 26, 2017

It looked like Chiesa was on the verge of tapping … but he didn’t and he clearly wasn’t out. Just brutal. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 26, 2017

Yamasaki gonna Yamasaki #UFCOKC — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) June 26, 2017

Chiesa did seem to go limp for a half-second, stopped hand fighting, but he was clearly still with it and protested immediately. Awful call. — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) June 26, 2017