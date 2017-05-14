Twitter Reacts To Dominant Title Defenses At UFC 211

UFC 211 popped off tonight (Saturday, May 13, 2017) from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. The blockbuster event was headlined by a championship doubleheader pitting heavyweight kingpin Stipe Miocic against Junior dos Santos and strawweight queen Joanna Jędrzejczyk against Jessica Andrade.

Miocic retained his heavyweight strap with a dominant first-round stoppage. The Cleveland native backed dos Santos to the fence where he could uncork powerful combinations. After the Brazilian weathered several hard combinations, a final volley dropped JDS to the base of the cage, and follow-up punches polished off his second title defense. When Miocic finds himself back in the cage, he will look to break the consecutive heavyweight title defense record.

Earlier, Joanna Jędrzejczyk dominated the woman many thought would give her the stiffest test of her career. Crisp, straight punches, whipping kicks, and elusive footwork kept Andrade at bay as Joanna continued to wrack up points. Things got more and more one-sided as the fight wore on. Andrade may have won the first with her powerful punches, but Joanna swept the rest.

Check out how MMA Twitter reacted to these pivotal title fights below:

I'm thinking Stipe will take it late in the championship rounds. #UFC211 https://t.co/JNVqlv2MjG — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) May 14, 2017

Stipe vs JDS up next!!!! pic.twitter.com/Rk6CA5ICq0 — Dana White (@danawhite) May 14, 2017

You ARE a casual fan. Tell us how it made you feel. https://t.co/l5KoUw4c03 — Iain Kidd (@iainkidd) May 14, 2017

JDS loves swinging a huge shot in the first few seconds. Watch out. #UFC211 — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) May 14, 2017

Stipe isn't entirely human. I do believe he is mostly human, however. — Chuck Mindenhall (@ChuckMindenhall) May 14, 2017

JDS letting himself get backed into the cage early. #UFC211 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) May 14, 2017

Good lawd he made that look easy. — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) May 14, 2017

JDS just against the cage. It's literally the one thing he couldn't do & he did it. JDS was far from his prime — Kel Dansby (@KelDansby) May 14, 2017

Stipe just beat the brakes off JDS WOW!!!! #UFC211 pic.twitter.com/2IqmRJ9eYP — Jim Edwards (@MMA_Jim) May 14, 2017

STIPE!!!! AndStill!! What a damn savage!!#UFC211 — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) May 14, 2017

Yesssss @stipemiocicufc !!! And still and always — Jessica Eye (@jessicaevileye) May 14, 2017

Time for N'gannou to MELT Stipe — Jessica Hudnall (@LegKickTKO) May 14, 2017

As tradition for JDS, strikes off the break mixed with pressure against the fence has been his Kryptonite. Great work by Miocic. #UFC211 https://t.co/CkaBeEWsX6 — Dan Tom (@TheMMAnalyst) May 14, 2017

"Happy Mother's Day, mothers!" – terrifying man — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) May 14, 2017

Rogan: who's next for you? Miocic: my kitchen. … happy Mother's Day to all the mothers out there! ???? — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 14, 2017

Dope fights time for some dragon ball super — Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouseUFC) May 14, 2017

This fight is going to be sickkkkk. Joanna — Chris Wade (@CWadeMMA) May 14, 2017

It's time for the best jab in MMA. Joanna Violence — Steven Wright (@steventhewarman) May 14, 2017

One of my favourite fighters to watch. Joanna Jedrzejczyk will need to weather the early storm and then do her thing over 5 rounds. #UFC211 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) May 14, 2017

I’M NERVOUS AS FUCK, Y’ALL. #UFC211 — Yellow Power Ranger (@Sugarhigh5me) May 14, 2017

I think she will have to fight through some real adversity early but will push through into the championship rounds. https://t.co/m1vdXfOJ5M — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) May 14, 2017

THIS CHAMP RIGHT HERE. She has my heart. https://t.co/Pamwkq8TYi — Yellow Power Ranger (@Sugarhigh5me) May 14, 2017

The velociraptor already working on the lead leg. #ufc211 — The Spartan (@EliasTheodorou) May 14, 2017

JJ vs JA…. Prepare for violence…. #UFC211 — Spilled Bag of Ice (@spilledbagofice) May 14, 2017

Very close R1 but JJ's volume outdoes Andrade's power and takedowns#UFC211 — Sherdog.com (@sherdogdotcom) May 14, 2017

https://twitter.com/ThatJesseDenis/status/863606457845121024

Joanna has the perfect gameplan. Nothing but kicks & jabs outside, and ties Andrade up the moment she gets into punching range. — Connor Ruebusch (@BoxingBusch) May 14, 2017

Andrade looks lost in there — Brett Appley (@BrettAppley) May 14, 2017

Andrade relying on landing those big hooks on Joanna and getting the KO, the longer the fight goes, the less likely that is to work #UFC211 — Iain Kidd (@iainkidd) May 14, 2017

Jedrzejczyk's get-ups are just sick. — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) May 14, 2017

How much would it suck to get popped by one of Joanna's jabs? I'm guessing a lot. #UFC211 — Jared Jones (@JJWritesStuff) May 14, 2017

Joanna is like water. Isn't easy to fight her. — Claudia Gadelha (@ClaudiaGadelha_) May 14, 2017

“Death by a Bajillion Jabs.” #UFC211 — Yellow Power Ranger (@Sugarhigh5me) May 14, 2017

The way Joanna just smiles when she gets even slightly clipped, then rockets a delayed head kick counter is beautiful. #UFC211 pic.twitter.com/wCwjVWDhBy — Champions MMA (@ChampionsFight) May 14, 2017

Andrade is getting pieced up. She can take a damn punch, though. And a kick, and an elbow. — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 14, 2017

Solid work from the champ. #UFC211 — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) May 14, 2017

A lot of following and chasing. No sense of adjusting how you should cut the cage off. Joanna running away with this one, easily tn — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) May 14, 2017

Joanna out here throwing strikes like she's Chun Li, YAP YAP YAP YAP!!!! #UFC211 pic.twitter.com/WuQ1VARrk4 — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) May 14, 2017

P4P

1. DJ

2. JJ — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) May 14, 2017

Fuck the rules. I wanna see Joanna Champion vs Demetrius Johnson ???? — Kevin Lee (@MoTownPhenom) May 14, 2017

Goddamn, she cuts a great promo, too. "I'm the strawweight champion, Joanna Jedrzejczyk from Poland." #UFC211 — Patrick Wyman (@Patrick_Wyman) May 14, 2017

Every female in the UFC at 115 just watched that fight and moved up to 125. #UFC211 — MMA Roasted (@MMARoasted) May 14, 2017

That is one ferocious female fighter.

Lethal with every limb, and from every angle.

A truly amazing fighter.

Congrats @joannamma! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 14, 2017

#ANDSTILL @joannamma

Jessica Andrade ✅

Karolina Kowalkiewicz ✅

Claudia Gadelha ✅ ✅

Valerie Letourneau ✅

Jessica Penne ✅

Carla Esparza ✅ pic.twitter.com/cBWUuF5hYK — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) May 14, 2017

Awwww, Jessica Andrade proposes to her girlfriend in her post-fight interview. That's pretty adorable. #UFC211 — Patrick Wyman (@Patrick_Wyman) May 14, 2017

IN THE MIDDLE OF TEXAS TWO WOMEN GOT ENGAGED!!!!!!!!!!! — Suzanne Davis (@SoozieCuzie) May 14, 2017