Twitter Reacts To Dominant Title Defenses At UFC 211

By Josh Stillman -
Photo by Jerome Miron for USA TODAY Sports

UFC 211 popped off tonight (Saturday, May 13, 2017) from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. The blockbuster event was headlined by a championship doubleheader pitting heavyweight kingpin Stipe Miocic against Junior dos Santos and strawweight queen Joanna Jędrzejczyk against Jessica Andrade.

Miocic retained his heavyweight strap with a dominant first-round stoppage. The Cleveland native backed dos Santos to the fence where he could uncork powerful combinations. After the Brazilian weathered several hard combinations, a final volley dropped JDS to the base of the cage, and follow-up punches polished off his second title defense. When Miocic finds himself back in the cage, he will look to break the consecutive heavyweight title defense record.

Earlier, Joanna Jędrzejczyk dominated the woman many thought would give her the stiffest test of her career. Crisp, straight punches, whipping kicks, and elusive footwork kept Andrade at bay as Joanna continued to wrack up points. Things got more and more one-sided as the fight wore on. Andrade may have won the first with her powerful punches, but Joanna swept the rest.

Check out how MMA Twitter reacted to these pivotal title fights below:

