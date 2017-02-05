Twitter Reacts To The Korean Zombie’s Triumphant Return

UFC Fight Night 104 emanated from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, tonight (Saturday, February 4, 2017). “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung made up half of the main event, taking on the world-ranked Dennis Bermudez. Jung got rocked early, but weathered the early storm from “The Menace”. A picture-perfect uppercut folded Bermudez soon after, forcing referee Herb Dean to step in to save Bermudez from further punishment. It was Jung’s first fight in almost three and a half years.

The co-headliner saw strawweight prospect Alexa Grasso lock horns with veteran kickboxer Felice Herrig. The fight was competitive throughout, but Herrig did enough in the first two rounds to take a decision. Grasso was too tentative, sitting back while Herrig picked away with kicks and landed nice counter right hands when Grasso did throw. Grasso turned up the pressure in round three, but ultimately fell short on the judges’ scorecards.

Check out MMA Twitter’s reaction to these exciting matchups below:

The Zombie's entrance = one of the very best #InYourHead — Megan Olivi (@MeganOlivi) February 5, 2017

If you don't like Korean Zombie, I don't like you. — The Naked Gambler (@NakedGambling) February 5, 2017

Five round main event after 3.5 years off … lot to ask … — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) February 5, 2017

I have missed @KoreanZombieMMA and his entrance song. — Sherdog (@TheSherdoggy) February 5, 2017

The Zombie took that shot on the chin! #UFCHOUSTON — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) February 5, 2017

Zombie is Zombie'ing — Adel Brkić (@AdelBrkic) February 5, 2017

Oof. Bermudez landed a great punch there. KZ may have tried to start a little too fast for his own good. — Connor Ruebusch (@BoxingBusch) February 5, 2017

remove the head or destroy the brain — Jessica Hudnall (@LegKickTKO) February 5, 2017

Three and a half years schmee and a half years. — Chuck Mindenhall (@ChuckMindenhall) February 5, 2017

Zombie said “FUCK YOUR RING RUST” and came back from his layoff with a vengeance! Unbelievable. #UFCHouston — Yellow Power Ranger (@Sugarhigh5me) February 5, 2017

Zombie vs Swanson. — Go Yamamoto (@shiroobi) February 5, 2017

Slick head movement and uppercut! Welcome back Zombie! Lots of fun match-ups ahead! #UFCHouston — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) February 5, 2017

OMG. HE'S BACK AND ATE BERMUDEZ'S BRAINS. YES! pic.twitter.com/hHfskBeV0z — Anton Tabuena (@antontabuena) February 5, 2017

Korean Zombie's after party is gonna be lit. #UFCHouston pic.twitter.com/h7WtvYpZbe — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) February 5, 2017

KOREAN ZOMBIE VS CUB SWANSON FOR KOREAN SUPERBOY REVENGE #UFCHOUSTON — Justin Golightly (@SecretMovesMMA) February 5, 2017

Congrats to Jung aka The Korean Zombie! Been a fan of his since the WEC. Was pulling for Dennis, as he was looking great too.#UFCHOUSTON — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) February 5, 2017

Alexa Grasso walking out to "Paper Planes" by MIA and that song will always remind me of 'Pineapple Express' #UFCHOUSTON pic.twitter.com/mWnwdHxXsu — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) February 5, 2017

There's a chance Grasso loses this fight just from not being active enough & the judges counting Herrig's blocked shots. #UFCHOUSTON — Iain Kidd (@iainkidd) February 5, 2017

Confusing performance from Grasso. Herrig is fighting very well, but so did Jodie Esquibel, and Grasso dealt with it better then. — Connor Ruebusch (@BoxingBusch) February 5, 2017

Note to lighter weights: Don't wait until RD3 to gain momentum. Most don't have the power to KO and subs are hard to come by. #UFCHouston — Yves Edwards (@thugjitsumaster) February 5, 2017

Grasso probably needs to head to a major camp after that. Whether it was nerves or bad planning, that needs to change. #UFCHouston — Patrick Wyman (@Patrick_Wyman) February 5, 2017

Correct decision. Big win for Felice Herrig. Alexa Grasso is short on power. — Josh Gross (@yay_yee) February 5, 2017