Twitter Reacts To The Korean Zombie’s Triumphant Return

By Josh Stillman -
Photo by Mark J. Rebilas for USA TODAY Sports

UFC Fight Night 104 emanated from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, tonight (Saturday, February 4, 2017). “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung made up half of the main event, taking on the world-ranked Dennis Bermudez. Jung got rocked early, but weathered the early storm from “The Menace”. A picture-perfect uppercut folded Bermudez soon after, forcing referee Herb Dean to step in to save Bermudez from further punishment. It was Jung’s first fight in almost three and a half years.

The co-headliner saw strawweight prospect Alexa Grasso lock horns with veteran kickboxer Felice Herrig. The fight was competitive throughout, but Herrig did enough in the first two rounds to take a decision. Grasso was too tentative, sitting back while Herrig picked away with kicks and landed nice counter right hands when Grasso did throw. Grasso turned up the pressure in round three, but ultimately fell short on the judges’ scorecards.

Check out MMA Twitter’s reaction to these exciting matchups below:

